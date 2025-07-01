Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 746 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after acquiring an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

