Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

