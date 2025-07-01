Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,427 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 417.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 854,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,175,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,994,000 after buying an additional 704,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,054,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

