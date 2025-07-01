Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

