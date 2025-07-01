ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CEO Ara Mahdessian Sells 24,391 Shares

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 24,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,552,518.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $104.65. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ServiceTitan Stock Performance
Shares of TTAN opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,777,000.
ServiceTitan Company Profile
ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
