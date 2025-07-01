ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CEO Ara Mahdessian Sells 24,391 Shares

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 24,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,552,518.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $104.65. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of TTAN opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceTitan

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,777,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.