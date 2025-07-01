Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 590.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sibanye Gold Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

