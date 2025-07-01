Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.63.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

