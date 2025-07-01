SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $4,418,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiTime by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,115 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total value of $1,050,669.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 107,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,638.12. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,818 shares of company stock worth $13,171,258 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITM. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

SITM opened at $213.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.17 and a 200-day moving average of $189.64. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

