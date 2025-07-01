Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 306,502 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $68,184,434.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,818,687.22. This trade represents a 64.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,152.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $390,315.64.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $225.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

