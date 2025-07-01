Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 424,852 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,303,960.45. This trade represents a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $68,184,434.92.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $1,517,152.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $390,315.64.

Snowflake stock opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $225.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.22.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

