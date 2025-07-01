SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $35,682,228. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
