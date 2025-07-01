Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.71.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

