SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 117,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,096,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,346,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,818.80. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 637,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,289 shares of company stock worth $9,247,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.