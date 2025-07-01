Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

