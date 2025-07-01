Spire Wealth Management Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $525.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.75. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

