Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.22.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $225.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.83. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Jeremy Burton sold 20,789 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,600. The trade was a 73.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $10,638,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,184.60. This trade represents a 57.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,354,257 shares of company stock worth $288,611,422. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

