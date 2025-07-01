Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

