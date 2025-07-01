STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,895,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in STERIS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE opened at $240.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $252.79. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

