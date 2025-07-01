Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $255,433.49. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,566.21. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $315,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,676. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,902 shares of company stock worth $1,296,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

View Our Latest Report on SYBT

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.