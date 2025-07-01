Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 431.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,433,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

