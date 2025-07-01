TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Director Richard T. Hume Sells 63,310 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,568.45. This represents a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE:SNX opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
