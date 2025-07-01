TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Director Richard T. Hume Sells 63,310 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,568.45. This represents a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:SNX opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.