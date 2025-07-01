Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of Teladoc Health worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $28,842.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,642.78. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $128,189. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

