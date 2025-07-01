Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $806.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $292.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

