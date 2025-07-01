The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) EVP Mary Ellen Adcock Sells 34,250 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KR opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

