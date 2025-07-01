The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) EVP Mary Ellen Adcock Sells 34,250 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
KR opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
