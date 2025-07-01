Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $992,204,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

