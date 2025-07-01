Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Lisa M. Harper Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $1,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,266,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,623.96. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Torrid Price Performance

CURV stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $310.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Torrid had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $265.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Torrid

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Torrid by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Torrid by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.