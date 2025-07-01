Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

