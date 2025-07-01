Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,102 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,081 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 52.2% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 243,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 594.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221,615 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,537.98. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.54. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

