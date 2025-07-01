Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,304 CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balefire LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 305,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 157,172 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 228,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 362,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 153.6% in the first quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the sale, the director owned 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

