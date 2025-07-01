Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 341 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626 shares in the company, valued at $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

