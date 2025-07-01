Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,010 BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

