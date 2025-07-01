Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,301 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

