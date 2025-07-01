Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $561,714,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,144,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.0%

Crown Castle stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

