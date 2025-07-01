Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $247.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

