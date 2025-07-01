Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 72.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:LGI opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

