Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Icon by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icon by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Icon by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $125.10 and a one year high of $347.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Icon’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Icon from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Icon from $200.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Icon from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $192.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

