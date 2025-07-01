Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 88,917 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS GSEW opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

