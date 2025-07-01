Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,625,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FOCT opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $850.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

