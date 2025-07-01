Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 255,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 14.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

