Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4054 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

