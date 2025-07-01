Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,933,000 after purchasing an additional 954,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 419,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,008.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 304,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 584,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

