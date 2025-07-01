Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 92.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.