Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 83,011 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,796,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,972,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 7.2%

FJUN stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $986.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.