Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,347,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,552,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VGK opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.