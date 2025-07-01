Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 104,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $10,683,255.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,315.28. This trade represents a 72.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

