Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

