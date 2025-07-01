Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.24. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $311.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $374.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.