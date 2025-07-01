Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $6,006,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,404,000. Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
NYSE OXY opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.87.
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.