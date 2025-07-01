Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $6,006,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,404,000. Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.