Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 827 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.9%

BTI stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.31.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

