Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.0%

PIPR opened at $278.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.47. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.